I myself will be in touch with families of martyrs / employees who passed away on duty: IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan 

Lahore, November 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that being Chief of Punjab Police, best welfare of martyrs is one of my top priorities. He directed all RPOs and DPOs to keep close contact with families of martyrs and spare no effort to resolve issues faced by them. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that all available resources should be utilized for welfare of officers and officials who passed away while on duty.

Moreover, they should not be left alone on any occasion of happiness or sorrow. He expressed these views during a visit to house of SP Legal Rana Latif (late) today. Rana Latif was posted as SP Legal in Central Police Office and died on duty a few days ago. IG Punjab offered condolences to family of the deceased and prayed for higher ranks.

IG Punjab also visited grave of Shaheed ASI Saleem Faisal Bhatti and laid a floral wreath. Talking to the bereaved family, he said, “We are with you in this hour of sorrow. I will personally stay in touch with families of the martyrs / employees who passed away on duty.

