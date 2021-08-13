I-voting inevitable to make nine million overseas Pakistanis part of electoral process: President

Islamabad, August 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr Arif Alvi says I-voting is inevitable to make around nine million overseas Pakistanis part of the electoral process. Presiding over a meeting on Emerging Technologies in I-voting in Islamabad, the President also called for using the latest technology to make the system fool proof. He directed the National Database and Registration Authority to extend support to address the technical challenges in establishing the I-voting system. The meeting agreed to constitute a sub-committee to accelerate the preparation of I-voting system, monitoring as well as removing the impediments.

