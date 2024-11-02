The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, hosted the IBA Alumni Excellence Awards to honour nine members of its alumni community for their professional achievements and contributions to the community. Members of BoG of IBA, senior faculty, deans, and staff members attended the event.
According to report on Saturday, Over 650 alumni and guests from 430 leading organizations gathered to celebrate the achievements of IBA graduates who continue to shape industries and society. The event acknowledged the contributions of the awardees in a wide range of professional fields, including entrepreneurship, environment, corporate banking, philanthropy, diversity and inclusion, arts and and media, governance, and sports.
The event was hosted by Ms. Malahat Awan, Director, Alumni Affairs and Resource Mobilization, IBA Karachi, who welcomed the guests to the awards ceremony. Mr. Mohammad Sohail, Alumni Representative on the BoG of IBA, also spoke at the occasion. He highlighted recent efforts to enhance alumni engagement and support.
Winners from diverse backgrounds were present at the ceremony. The list includes: Ms. Farkhanda Jabeen, National Sports Director, Special Olympics Pakistan (2014); Mr. Tabish Hashmi, Digital Media Influencer, Standup Comedian, and Host (2012); Mr. Ali Allawala, CoFounder and CEO, Karachi Down Syndrome Program (2007); Mr. Amir Paracha, CEO, Unilever Pakistan Ltd.
(1996); Ms. Hafsa Shamsie, Managing Director, Roche (1992); Mr. Muhammad Ali, CEO, MAGM Ventures (Pvt.) Ltd. (1990); Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, Regional CEO, Habib Bank AG Zurich (1987); Mr. Sardar Abdul Rahim, Founder, Bar. B. Q Tonight (1978) and Mr. Shahid Hashmi, Managing Partner, Pure Foods Management, USA (1971). Each recipient has excelled in their domains and helped place IBA and Pakistan on the map through their achievements.
Notable attendees included Mr. Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Chairman, AKD Group; Mr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President, Aga Khan University; Mr. Ruhail Muhammad, CEO, Lucky Electric Power Co.; Mr. Shabbir Diwan, CEO, Gatron Industries Ltd; Mr. Mohammad Zubair, former Governor of Sindh; Mr. Mian Mohammad Abdullah, Founder, Sapphire Group of Companies; and Mr. Mushtaq Chhapra, Founder, The Citizens Foundation. Dr. Abdullah Sheikh, Dean IBASBS, offered the closing remarks.
Sponsored by leading organizations, including Pakistan State Oil, K Electric, Mari Petroleum Company Ltd., English Biscuit Manufacturer, and RG Blue Communications, the awards ceremony was an inspiring celebration of success and leadership. The event closed with dinner and networking as old colleagues and classmates came together to celebrate this iconic moment of brilliance at the IBA.