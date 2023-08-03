ibex Wins Top Exporter Award in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it was honored with the Top Exporter Award for 2022 at the National IT Conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 20, 2023. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented the award to ibex Pakistan CEO Nadeem Elahi.

“ibex is delighted to receive this tremendous honor recognizing our success as the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) and IT innovator in Pakistan,” said Elahi. “With its talented, well-educated, and skilled workforce, Pakistan is becoming a top market for IT services and development. We see a very bright future for Pakistan and continue to invest in growing our operations and providing excellent career opportunities.”

ibex’s IT development team of more than 400 professionals based in Pakistan is focused on developing next-generation AI-enabled customer experience (CX) solutions that help many of the world’s leading companies digitally transform their CX to deliver greater automation, channel preference, and customer insights while increasing customer satisfaction. ibex Pakistan employs more than 6,000 professionals across its nine locations in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

