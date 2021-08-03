ICC turns down BCCI’s request to not recognise KPL 

Islamabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):In a sheer embarrassment to Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government, which tried to politicize a sports event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the request of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to not recognise the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Dawn reported.

The ICC spokesman while talking to daily Dawn maintained that non-international cricket events do not fall under the jurisdiction of the cricketing governing body. The cricketing authorities from both Pakistan and India have been trading barbs since former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs disclosed that the BCCI was attempting to prevent him from participating in the KPL and threatening him with denying his entry in India if he participated.

The PCB recently stated that it will raise the matter with the ICC. After that, the BCCI, according to ESPNcricinfo, wrote to the global governing body to unrecognise the league. As per ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI’s letter had centered on “the status of Kashmir as [a] disputed territory – and whether matches can be played in such territories – and its central place in the long-running dispute between the two countries.”

When approached by Dawn.com to comment on the request made by the BCCI in its letter, an ICC spokesperson answered: “Non-international cricket is not our jurisdiction so it is not something we can be involved in.” The Kashmir Premier League T20 2021 is the first edition of the KPL which will be played from 6th to 16th of this month.

