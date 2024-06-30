The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK), has offered a 50 percent discount on “Semester” fees to the students seeking admissions in its MPhil and PhD Degree Programme for the year 2024 and onward.
According to a statement issued today, ICCBS, University of Karachi has announced that the 5th of July is the last date for submission of admission forms to its MPhil and PhD Degree Programme-2024, which was recently opened.
A spokesman of the ICCBS – University of Karachi on Friday said that admission prospectus 2024, entrance test form, and fee voucher can be downloaded from the official websites (http://uok.edu.pk or http://iccs.edu/page-academics) from June 24 to July 5, 2024.
He said the successful students would be admitted to the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry.
Admissions will be given in various sciences disciplines, including Pharmacology, Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Textile Chemistry, and Molecular Medicine.
The candidates applying for admissions would submit the filled entrance test form and a paid fee voucher of RS. 7,500 (non-refundable) to the Academic Coordination Office, ICCBS (Room -W02) by 5th July 2024.