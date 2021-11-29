ICCI and Board of Investment mull organizing a Business Opportunities Conference in Africa

Islamabad, November 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President called on Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chairman, Board of Investment (BoI) and congratulated him on his appointment. They expressed best wishes for him and hoped that under his leadership, BoI would play a more effective role in further promoting local and foreign investment in the country. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, former Presidents ICCI Tariq Sadiq, Mian Shaukat Masud, Sheikh Amir Waheed, former Executive Member ICCI Usman Khalid and others were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chairman, Board of Investment (BoI) lauded the plan of ICCI for organizing a Business Opportunities Conference in African region and assured that BoI was ready to collaborate with ICCI in this venture as it would be instrumental in exploring new avenues of promoting business and investment relations between the private sectors of Pakistan and Africa. He said that BoI has planned to organize a high scale Investors Conference in Islamabad in March 2022 and lauded the interest of ICCI to join hands with BoI to make this event successful.

Appreciating the role of ICCI in the economic development, he said that the close liaison between BoI and ICCI was important to promote investment activities in the region. He assured that BoI would cooperate with ICCI in its endeavours for the establishment of a new industrial zone for Islamabad as it would attract more local and foreign investment, create jobs and improve exports of the region. He thanked the ICCI delegation for visiting his office to congratulate him.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI has planned to organize a Business Opportunities Conference in Africa, preferably in Egypt as African region was a huge market to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports and BoI should collaborate with ICCI in making it result-oriented.

He briefed the Chairman BoI about ICCI efforts to set up a new industrial estate in the region and stressed that BoI should extend support for the materialization of this important project to boost industrialization. He said that ICCI was intended to organize investment conferences in its auditorium in collaboration with BoI on a regular basis to highlight the investment potential in various sectors of the economy so that potential investors could capitalize on them.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Tariq Sadiq, Mian Shaukat Masud, Sheikh Amir Waheed former Presidents ICCI and other members of delegation also highlighted the importance of establishing a new industrial zone for Islamabad to facilitate potential investors and emphasized that BoI should extend its full support to this project. They also discussed many other matters of mutual interest with BoI to promote the business and investment interests of the country with public and private collaboration.

