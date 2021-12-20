ICCI calls for promoting entrepreneurship in youth for sustainable growth

Islamabad, December 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to make more conducive policies for promoting entrepreneurship in youth that will enhance their self-employment and pave way for sustainable economic growth of the country. He said that the government has launched Kamyab Jawan Program, which was a laudable initiative as it would create many new opportunities for youth in business and other fields.

He stressed that the commercial banks should also come up with low-cost business loan schemes for youth to facilitate them in launching business start-ups. He said this while speaking as Chief Guest at a two days Entrepreneurship Gala 2021 organized by the Iqra University, Islamabad. Muhammad Shakeel Munir along with Dr. Muhammad Islam, Vice President, Iqra University Islamabad visited various stalls put up by the students in the Gala and appreciated their efforts.

He gave the students many useful tips for becoming successful entrepreneur. He said that by becoming entrepreneurs, they would not only achieve a prosperous career for themselves, they would create jobs to others and make useful contribution towards the economic development of the country. He lauded the efforts of Iqra University for providing quality education to students in various disciplines.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir proposed visits of university researchers to industries to understand the need of industries and to give them solutions for energy conservation, energy efficiency, products development and process improvement to make efficient systems. He said that students should give more focus to artificial intelligence techniques because in the world, countries using artificial intelligence techniques are making rapid advancement in many fields.

The basic objective of the Entrepreneurship Gala was to raise awareness among the students and individuals about self-employment, business opportunities and how to be an entrepreneur to create jobs for others instead of job seeker. The students came up with multiple unique business ideas for presentation in the event.

Dr. Muhammad Islam, Vice President, Iqra University Islamabad said that university students are encouraged to develop innovative business ideas by holding business plan competitions. He said that with the guidance of businessmen these ideas can be further refined to convert these into workable commercial business ideas. He said that university is regularly holding various programs to engage youth in productive activities. Dr. Muhammad Islam said that Iqra University and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would organize an exhibition to showcase different projects of students in fashion design and textile.

