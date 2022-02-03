ICCI for capitalizing on Pak-Turkish bilateral trade potential of $5 billion

Islamabad, February 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that during the last visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, the leadership of both countries had agreed to increase the bilateral trade volume to USD 5 billion by 2023 and urged that both countries should strengthen business linkages between their private sectors to capitalize on Pak-Turkish bilateral trade potential in order to achieve the mutually beneficial outcomes for their economies.

He said this while speaking as Chief Guest at a seminar on Business Opportunities between Pakistan and Turkey organized by Turkey Alumni in Pakistan. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Naveed Malik former Senior Vice President, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Saif ul Islam Khan President Turkey Alumni in Pakistan and a large number of alumnus of Turkish universities were present at the occasion.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that Pakistan and Turkey have great potential to enhance bilateral trade in many fields and both countries should facilitate strengthening B2B relations and target rights sectors and industries to improve their business relations. He welcomed the operationalisation of road-based transport and trade between Pakistan and Turkey, which would take the bilateral business to the next levels.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey have good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields including marble and granite, construction, tourism, transport, agriculture, industry and stressed that they should make strong efforts to strengthen mutual collaboration to take benefit of all available opportunities of promoting bilateral trade and economic relations. He assured that ICCI was ready to work with Turkey Alumnus to promote exchanges of students and trade delegations to strengthen people-to-people and B2B relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Saif ul Islam Khan, President, Turkey Alumni in Pakistan thanked Muhammad Shakeel Munir for attending the seminar as Chief Guest. He said that this platform will facilitate the current and future alumni of Turkish Universities and utilize their experiences to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

