ICCI holds Flag Hoisting Ceremony to celebrate 74th Independence Day

Islamabad, August 16, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan. Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs was the chief guest. Fatima Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Umar Hussain, Omais Khattak, Muhammad Shakir, Rana Qaiser Shehzad, Khalid Chaudhry, Nadeem ud Din Gujjar, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Zia Chaudhry, Tehmas Butt and others were also present in at the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Ali Nawaz Awan said that being an independent nation for Pakistan was a great blessing of Allah SWT and every person of the nation should play a role for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that the business community is playing a vital role in the economic development of the country and the government is taking multiple initiatives to facilitate them in promotion of business and investment activities.

He said that due to the resilient efforts of the business community, our economy has achieved around 4 percent growth last year, which is a remarkable achievement. He said that the government is fully aware of the challenges being faced by the country and has adopted a comprehensive plan of economic and structural reforms for its sustainable development.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan reminded us that we as a nation should work hard with honesty and dedication to make Pakistan a strong country. He said that Pakistan was created with great sacrifices and every person of the nation should contribute for its better development. He said that despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic, the business community has performed well due to which our economy is now on the track of sound growth. However, he emphasized that the government should focus on further promoting ease of doing business that would further accelerate the pace of economic development.

Fatima Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI and others also spoke at the occasion and said that Pakistan was endowed with lots of natural resources and the government should cooperate with the private sector to transform the country into a rising economy. They resolved that the business community would fully support the government in its endeavours aimed at making Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk

The post ICCI holds Flag Hoisting Ceremony to celebrate 74th Independence Day appeared first on Business News Pakistan.