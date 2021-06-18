ICCI inks MoU with hospital and lab to get discounts for members

Islamabad, June 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Chohan Eye Hospital and Advanced Diagnostic Lab, G-8 Markaz, Islamabad to get discounts for its members, staff and their dependents. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI signed the MoU on behalf of Chamber while Dr. Atif Bashir Chohah, CEO, Chohan Eye Hospital and Ali Raza, CEO, Advanced Diagnostic Centre signed MoUs on behalf of their respective institutions in a ceremony held at ICCI.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui Convener ICCI Healthcare Committee, Khalid Chaudhry, Zareef Khan and others were present at the occasion. By signing MoU, Chohan Eye Hospital will provide discounts ranging from 10 percent to 25 percent on its various services including consultation, diagnostic tests and surgical procedures to ICCI members, staff and their dependents.

Similarly, Advanced Diagnostic Centre will provide discounts ranging from 5 percent to 35 percent on its various services including lab tests, CT Scan/MRI, OPD/consultation and pharmacy to ICCI members, staff and their dependents. The Chohan Eye Hospital and Advanced Diagnostic Centre will provide their services on production of ICCI Membership Card or referral letter. The ICCI members, staff and their dependents would honour the policies, rules and procedures of the hospital and diagnostic centre.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI is making all possible efforts to provide value added services to its members and obtaining discounted services from Chohan Eye Hospital and Advanced Diagnostic Centre was another positive step in that direction. He said that ICCI has already obtained discounts for its members from various institutions including schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, pharmacies, labs, airline, IT service providers, fitness clubs and it would continue to get more discounts from other institutions as well in order to make association of members with ICCI more valuable and attractive. He lauded the efforts of Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, Convener, ICCI Healthcare Committee for playing a key role in arranging MoUs with hospital and lab.

Expressing their views, Dr. Atif Bashir Chohan, CEO, Chohan Eye Hospital and Ali Raza, CEO, Advanced Diagnostic Centre, G-8 Markaz, Islamabad assured that their institutions would do their utmost to provide better medical facilities and services to ICCI members so that they could lead a healthy life and play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

