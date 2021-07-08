ICCI inks MoU with Whispering Pines Hotel to get discounts for members

Islamabad, July 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Whispering Pines Hotel and Residence, Pir Sohawa Road, Haripur, and KPK to get a discounted package for its members. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI and Baber Aman Malik, Chairman/CEO Whispering Pines Hotel signed the MoU during a ceremony held at Chamber House. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President ICCI, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui Convener ICCI Healthcare Committee, Ch. Ashraf Farzand and others were present at the occasion.

By signing MoU with ICCI, Whispering Pines Hotel will offer various discounts to ICCI members ranging from 20% to 30% on its various services and facilities including food and stay in rooms.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that providing value-added services to members was a key priority of ICCI and signing MoU with Whispering Pines Hotel, Pir Sohawa was a right step in that direction. He said that ICCI has already signed MoUs with various institutions including schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, pharmacies, labs, airline, IT service providers, fitness clubs to get discounted packages for its members and reiterated that ICCI would continue to get more discounts for members from other institutions in order to make their association with ICCI a valuable experience for them. He lauded the efforts of Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, Convener, and ICCI Healthcare Committee for playing a positive role in getting discounted packages for ICCI members from various institutions.

Baber Aman Malik, Chairman/CEO Whispering Pines Hotel, Pir Sohawa in his remarks said that ICCI members were playing an important role in the economic development of the region and their hotel would try to provide them best quality services so that their visit to their hotel could be a valuable experience for them.

