ICCI lauds PM’s relief measures for public and industry

Islamabad, March 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has lauded the temporary relief measures for public and industry announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the nation till the next budget and termed them very positive steps to mitigate the miseries of the common and give new confidence to the business community.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the general public was facing great problems due to high prices of electricity and petroleum products and the cut of Rs.10 per litre in petroleum products and Rs.5 per unit in electricity tariff would provide them good relief in these tough times. He welcomed the PM’s announcement for tax exemption to IT companies and freelancers as well as exempting IT start-ups from capital gain tax as these measures would provide new energy to the IT sector and boost IT exports of the country. He said that skills-based internships for graduates would be helpful in producing skilled manpower for industry and improving productivity.

ICCI President commended the PM’s announcement that anyone wishing to set up an industry in Pakistan or invest in the sector would not be asked any questions and termed it a very bold move as it would attract more investment in the country and spur industrialization. He said that the Prime Minister has hinted at announcing a separate package for industry and emphasized that the package should provide the same incentives to all industries as were provided to the construction industry that would bring a new industrial revolution in the country and put Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI said that the economic future of Pakistan was linked with better industrial development and hoped that the Prime Minister would pay priority attention to promoting industrial sector in order to transform Pakistan into an emerging economy of the region.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

