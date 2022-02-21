ICCI launches free ambulance service for members

Islamabad, February 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has launched a free ambulance service for the welfare of its members. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat along with President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir formally inaugurated the ambulance service during a ceremony at ICCI. ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Fahim Khan, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, Mian Shaukat Masood, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Baser Daud, Tahir Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, Raja Abdul Majeed, Sardar Tahir a large number of business community were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat said that the ICCI was a very vibrant trade body of the country and its services for the welfare of the business community are commendable. He said that the problems of board tax and trade license for traders would be resolved soon and double taxation was being abolished especially in trade license.

He said that security cameras were being installed in the commercial centres to further improve the security situation, which would be linked to the Safe City project. He said that during Covid-19 pandemic, the business community has fully cooperated with the district administration, which is commendable. He said that with the help of the business community, Islamabad has been saved from many crises. He appreciated the launch of free ambulance service for the members of ICCI and the chamber has set a great example for others by launching this service.

Expressing his views, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that promoting the interests of the business community is the top priority of the Chamber. He said that ICCI has already obtained discounts for its members from PIA, hospitals, laboratories, schools, colleges and universities from which the members were reaping the full benefits and launch of ambulance service was another great benefit for the members.

He vowed that ICCI would continue its efforts to introduce attractive services for the benefit of its members. He thanked Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat for attending the inaugural function as the chief guest and said that the business community would continue to co-operate with ICT Administration in difficult times so that together we could take the economy out of crisis.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chairman, Founder Group, in his address said that ICCI is playing an active role to facilitate its members and will continue to introduce new services for them in future as well. He thanked the members of ICCI for their cooperation to launch the ambulance service. He especially thanked the President of Gulberg Green Association Najib Malik, Secretary General Muhammad Naveed Malik, Executive Member ICCI Angr. Azharul Islam and other members of the association who donated a considerable amount for ambulance.

Former Presidents ICCI Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Mian Shaukat Masood, Baser Daud and others also spoke at the occasion and lauded the initiative of ICCI for launching a free ambulance service for its members. The ambulance service will initially be used only to transport the dead body to the graveyard in the twin cities only. Ambulance service will be available 24 hours a week. Only active members of ICCI, their families (parents, spouses and children) would avail this free service.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk