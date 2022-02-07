ICCI urges India to resolve Kashmir issue for economic prosperity in the region

Islamabad, February 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm its support for the just struggle of the people of Indian held Kashmir for their right to self-determination pledged under several UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry called upon the India to resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir to promote regional trade and economic prosperity in the South Asia as the non-resolution of this key issue is holding back the entire region from capitalizing on the huge potential of regional trade and economic integration. He also called upon the world community to play a role for resolution of the Kashmir issue that would lead to acceleration in business and economic activities in the region and bring prosperity to the people of South Asia.

He stressed that India should show responsible behaviour and give the Kashmiris their right to decide their future with their own free will that would bring lasting peace to the region. It would enable both countries to spend more financial resources on poverty reduction and uplifting the living standard of their people. He said that ending poverty would give rise to a strong middle class in both countries that would give a boost to business and economic activities.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Europe and West have achieved better economic prosperity by ending longstanding hostilities. They stressed that India should learn lessons from history and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. They reaffirmed that the business community of Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their struggle till the time they achieve the right to self-determination from the Indian yoke.

Baser Daud and Sheikh Amir Waheed former Presidents ICCI, Muhammad Naveed Malik former Senior Vice President ICCI, Azhar ul Islam, Malik Najeeb, Nasira Ali and other members of business community were present at the occasion.

