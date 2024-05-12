﻿Ice cream vendor kidnapped near Sardarpur

Local police reported Sunday that bandits operating in the katcha area have kidnapped a ice cream vendor from Sardarpur area of Punjab and demanded a ransom of Rs10 million for his release.

The bandits kidnapped the vendor while he was sitting outside his home in Sardarpur area of Machhko and demanded 10 million rupees ransom money from the poor family for his release. Despite the severity of the situation, local authorities have yet to register a kidnapping case.

In a separate incident in the Bhong area of Sadiqabad, a gang of bandits attempted to abduct a farmer but fled when local residents intervened. During their escape, the bandits fired shots and damaged a tractor.

The katcha area, known for its riverine forests along the Indus River in Punjab has long been a refuge for criminals due to its rugged terrain. However, recent actions by bandit groups indicate a troubling increase in their audacity, as they engage in widespread kidnappings for ransom and acts of violence.