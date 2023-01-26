ICFM strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

Islamabad: An Ambassadorial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States was convened by Pakistan, current Chair of the International Convention of Faith Ministries (ICFM) in New York on Wednesday, according to a press release received here on Thursday from US.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram presided the meeting. The meeting issued a statement strongly condemning the recent abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden as well as in Netherlands which members termed as a recent manifestation of Islamophobia which calls for strong condemnation.

The meeting also decided to organize a special meeting at the UN to commemorate the Day to Combat Islamophobia in accordance with the landmark resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly. Addressing the meeting the chair said that through this event, the OIC countries would call for international solidarity and cooperation in combating and dismantling anti-Muslim rhetoric and practices including racial profiling, discrimination, negative stereotyping and stigmatization of Muslims.

He said as a follow-up of the resolution, “the OIC will urge the UN Secretary-General to formulate an action plan, in coordination with the OIC countries, to halt and reverse Islamophobia”. Pakistan also informed the OIC meeting that on International Women’s Day (March 8), Foreign Minister of Pakistan will host and chair a High-Level Conference in New York on Women in Islam. The OIC Member States greatly appreciated and reiterated their strong support to Pakistan towards the initiatives during this meeting. Among other agenda items, the meeting also endorsed Tajikistan’s candidature for election to the UN Security Council for the term 2028-2029.

Ambassador Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, briefed the OIC meeting on the recent disturbing developments in Palestine, Jerusalem including the violations of the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque.