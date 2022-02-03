ICT police to continue crackdown against land grabbers, offenders: IGP 

Islamabad, February 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed all police officials to continue crackdown against land-grabbers and offenders in the city. The IGP said this while listening complaints and issues of public as well as retired and serving officials during khuli kacheri being held on daily bases.

During the khuli kacheri, he listened the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame. “No laxity would be tolerated in this regard” the IGP reiterated. Muhammad Ahsan Younas further directed to arrest the land-grabbers as well as the offenders.

He said that positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards anyone. The IGP hoped that interaction during `open kutcheries’ would help to promote friendly policing. Such interaction with citizens are aimed to promote community policing, resolve the issues of people at their door steps through merit and curb activities of anti-social elements, he added.

