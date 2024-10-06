The 12th edition of the defence exhibition and seminar, IDEAS 2024, will be held at the Karachi Expo Center from 19th to 22nd of next month.
The exhibition will be organized by the Defence Export Promotion Organization, under the agies of Ministry of Defence and Defence Production.
The event, held every two years, aims to promote Pakistan’s defence industry internationally.
The exhibition will feature display of locally manufactured defence equipment alongside showcasing the defence equipment of major global defence companies.
The event will be attended by the defence exhibitors, high level government authorities, diplomats, security analysts, traders, presidents of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, media representatives, and high-level policy makers.
Defence production and exports have always remained among the priority departments of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.