IG Compliant Desk resolves 96 percent complaints during last two months

Islamabad, August 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):A toll-free helpline (1715) of Islamabad police namely Inspector General Complaint Cell resolved 96 percent citizens’ complaints during last two months and provided immediate relief to the people.

The main objective of this desk is to prevent misuse of police powers and make cops more responsive towards pubic complaints. This unique initiative has been taken under the guidance of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman. Through IG Complaint Desk and helpline (1715), the internal accountability of police employees has been ensured through more responsiveness to public issues.

During the last two months, this desk received a total of 550 complaints of which 526 were resolved while 24 are under process and to be resolved soon. Most of these complaints were against the delay in registration of First Information Report (FIR) as well as investigation and improper attitude of policemen. Eleven complaints were received against policemen with allegations of taking bribe and disciplinary action was ensured on them.

The IGP said this desk (1715) has been set up to address public grievances and people can lodge complaints against policemen by following a simple process. Islamabad police chief said that he himself reviews the complaints received through this system.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures have been issued for the staff working at this desk and helpline (1715). The received complaints, he said, are forwarded to the supervisory officers who contact complainants within six hours and ensure meeting with them within 24 hours.

The complainants are informed through mobile SMS regarding progress on his/her complaints. The relevant SPs also meets with one-fourth of the complainants and forward the reports to CPO regarding progress or legal action on the complaints.

Islamabad police chief said that citizens can easily access it rather than resorting to social media and other communication sources for taking up their issues. The received complaints are reviewed from various aspects and resolved according to the law.

It is to mention that Islamabad police have earlier introduced FIR SMS alert system, traffic SMS alert system, online appointment system for getting driving license, online system for registration of tenants, online gender protection unit and helpline (8090). The IGP said that Islamabad police is committed to resolve public complaints and to leave no stone unturned in this regard.

