In a significant move to enhance administrative efficiency, IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi convened a meeting on June 5 , with AIG Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb and Director IT Atif Abbas. The officials reviewed the implementation of strategic decisions concerning administrative operations for Eid al-Adha, with a strong emphasis on improving the performance of technology-based solutions in Safe City initiatives.
During the meeting, key directives were issued to ensure the seamless functioning of software systems integral to the Safe City project. These systems are pivotal in maintaining order and security throughout the Eid festivities, which often see increased public gatherings and activities.
The IG underscored the importance of leveraging modern technology to bolster public safety measures. The meeting emphasized the need for the continuous upgrading and optimization of the software to handle the anticipated spike in operations during the holiday period.
Further discussions focused on the collaborative efforts required from various departments to ensure smooth implementation and to address any potential challenges proactively. The meeting concluded with a commitment to maintaining high standards of safety and efficiency through enhanced technological integration and administrative coordination.