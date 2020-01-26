IG Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir issued orders regarding prohibition and precautionary measures of Corona virus

January 26, 2020

Lahore, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir issued directions regarding prohibition of Corona virus in Chinese experts, investors and citizens including officers and officials of special protection unit. While directing to DIG Special Protection Unit Umar Sheikh, IGP said that special counters should be established with facilitation counters of SPU so that all Chinese citizens may be protected from Corona virus arriving at airports from where precautionary steps should be started at once. DIG SPU has started precautionary steps after taking action on orders of IG Punjab and all arrangements have been completed with respect to screening test of Chinese and after that screening test the Chinese citizens will be departed from the airport.

Moreover, special protection steps are also being taken on project sites and more than four thousand Chinese and around ten thousands young workers have been provided with masks. DIG SPU Umar Sheikh sent a letter to DG Health regarding preventive steps that special steps should be continued for screening of Chinese and treatment should be undertaken in case of case of Corona virus. Furthermore, while giving report of Corona virus to IG Punjab, he said that the Corona virus is under control among all Chinese experts, investors and citizens working on CPEC projects and in this regard all available precautionary measures are being taken.

He said that SPU constabulary of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan have been provided with protection masks. Screening tests are being conducted for Chinese citizens and awareness lectures are being held with respect to symptoms and prevention measures of Corona virus and every possible steps at lowest level of force are being imparted. A close coordination is being ensured with DHO Multan so that quick steps should be taken for treatment of affected patients and all steps are being taken with their proper consultation. Higher ups of CMH have also visited industrial estate camps for screening tests.

