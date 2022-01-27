IG Punjab addresses trainee ASPs included in 48th Specialized Training Program at Central Police Office

Lahore, January 27, 2022 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that police service is a noble profession in which only those who work with the spirit of hard work, honesty and service to people are successful. Rao Sardar Ali Khan urged trainee ASPs to commit to their job not as a duty but as a service and sacred obligation. He stressed upon paying special attention to learn new trends and skills as the future lies in IT based policing.

IG Punjab said that lady officers joining police service should work alongside men and become role models for other women through their work. IG Punjab said that policing comes from experience and will of learning. IGP expressed that young officers should always give priority to posting in difficult places at the beginning of their career. He directed that free registration of crime, open door policy and immediate solution of problems of citizens is top priority of Punjab Police and all officers should provide all possible relief to the citizens through effective measures in this regard.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the formation of specialized forces such as CTD, SPU, Dolphin, Peru and Anti-riots Force has significantly improved the rule of law and eliminated terrorism and crime in society. He expressed these views while addressing the ASPs undergoing training in the 48th Specialized Training Program on a study tour of the Central Police Office. The delegation from National Police Academy Islamabad included 27 trainee officers and 4 staff members.

Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Operations, while briefing the trainee ASPs on modern projects of public service delivery and crime control, said that Punjab Police is taking steps on priority basis to transform the crime centric force into a service delivery force. At the same time, equal attention and resources are being provided to the investigation sector along with operations. Replying to queries of the trainee ASPs, IG Punjab said that Punjab Police has always been striving to maintain peace and order in the society and no sacrifice would be spared in this mission of serving and protecting the citizens.

The trainee ASPs asked questions on various topics while at the end of the visit, memorable souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation. Addl IG Establishment, Addl I PHP, Addl IG Special Branch, Additional IG Welfare and Finance, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Logistics, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Investigation, DIG R and D, DIG IT, DIG Operations Punjab, DIG Headquarters along with other officers were present at this occasion.

