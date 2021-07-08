IG Punjab answered the questions of the citizens directly on the live session of Facebook

Lahore, July 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani answered to queries of the citizens during live session of Facebook. IGP while responding to police reforms said that Police reforms do not mean new legislation or creation of new police order but the entire system from constable to IG should reform itself to improve service delivery only then the reforms can become real. He further said that Punjab Police is reforming itself for easy provision of services to the citizens under which free registration of FIRs, focus on investigations along with operations, provision of resources on priority basis for improvement of police stations, dismissal of under trial officers and personnel from field postings and indiscriminate actions are being taken against officers and personnel involved in drug use.

He further said that reforms are a continuous process which cannot be achieved in the blink of an eye therefore sincere efforts have been initiated by formulating a roadmap to reform the Punjab Police to improve service delivery and its better results are reaching out to the people quickly. He further said that in the last ten months as IG Police I have made sincere efforts for reforms and insha-Allah steps will continue in this regard in future also.

He further said that there is no political interference or recommendation in the posting transfer of officers in Punjab Police and I am making appointments of all officers on 100 percent merit. He further said that according to the career profile of the officers, they are appointed to various posts and professional and able officers are posted in the field posts so that they can command and guide the force while performing their supervisory role better. He added that health profiling of police officers and personnel is part of the reform agenda and after verification of valid laboratories if an officer is found addicted to drugs, he has no right to remain in the police force.

He further said that no officer or official would be discriminated against during the drug test, only action would be taken against drug addicts. He further said that the success of all the projects undertaken with regard to modern policing and smart working is conditional on polite attitude towards the citizens, excellent performance of duties and prompt response to the people and there is no gap left in solving the problems of the citizens and officers and officials are bound to keep their doors open for the citizens.

Responding to the queries of the citizens, IG Punjab further said that 15 calls have been linked with the diaries (Roznamcha) of the police stations so as to eliminate the delay in registration of FIRs as much as possible while free registration of FIRs as well as investigation is being focused upon this improving the workout ratio of the cases. He further said that the number of Police Complaints Center has been changed from 8787 to 1787 and now citizens should contact Punjab Police through 1787 for registration of complaints and redressal of their grievances.

He further said that indiscriminate operations are being carried out against the land grabbing Mafia in all the districts of the province and steps are also being taken against the Occupation Mafia, their facilitators and supporters to protect the property of the citizens. He further said that the police are ensuring priority measures to prevent incidents of violence and abuse against women and children and new monitoring App is being developed in the style of Women Safety App to ensure timely return of missing, disappeared and abducted children. He further said that the training culture has been upgraded to change the attitudes of the police force while all available resources would be utilized to improve the service delivery.

