IG Punjab Chaired a session of Motor Transport Wing and expressed satisfaction over repairing and restoring work of vehicles

July 4, 2020

Lahore, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that old vehicles being used by Punjab police should be renovated and repaired getting maximum possible efficiency of every penny spent over it so that with wise use of available resources they might be made functional. He further said that old vehicles should be repaired and inducted into operational fleet for improving operational activities so that all official duties including patrolling crime fighting and other professional issues like protection of wealth and lives of people may be fulfilled effectively.

He expressed satisfaction over speed of repairmen and renovation work and further said that remaining work of repairment of old vehicles should be completed as early as possible in all over the district. These views were expressed by him when he was addressing a session with respect to issues of motor transport wing at central police office today.

In the session DIG Tele Akbar Nasir Khan and SSP MT Asad Sarfraz Khan presented a progress report of repairment and renovation of old vehicles during the briefing. DIG Tele Akbar Nasir Khan told that every possible steps are being taken for ensuring to improve the standard of renovation of operation vehicles in all districts across the province.

SSP MT Asad Sarfraz told IG Punjab that repair work of old vehicles in all districts is regularly being supervised by MT Punjab and every work is being done with in dead line through effective coordination upon which IG Punjab expressed satisfaction and praised the special efforts made by SSP MT Asad Sarfraz Khan in the refurbishment work of the vehicles. During the session matters with respect to distribution of 500 new vehicles for police to regions and districts came also under discussion. In this regard IG Punjab sought suggestions from RPOs and DPOs.

Moreover, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir also examined the restoration work of vehicles under use of Faisalabad police including troop carrier, prison van and other vehicles. City Police Officer Faisalabad Captain Retired Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary briefed IG Punjab about renovation and decoration of vehicles and told that Faisalabad police has made 49 old vehicles reusable and functional and such repaired and renovated vehicles 10 buses, 8 prison van, 3 trucks and 24 vehicles for police stations. He further said that all these vehicles have been renovated at the cost of 13.4 million and all this work have been completed by technical committee under the supervision of CTO Faisalabad.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk

Related Posts