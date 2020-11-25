IG Punjab chaired RPOs Conference and a session on Master Development Plan of Qurban Lines at CPO

Lahore, November 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that incidents of torture or death during detention are not acceptable under any circumstances. Immediate departmental and legal action under zero tolerance against those responsible for such incidents should not be delayed as due to these few black sheep, the entire police force and the department face criticism. He further said that the latest progress report on cases of death during detention in all districts of the province and their investigation should be sent to the Central Police Office within a week while quick action on deaths during detention must be acted upon on IAB reports along with forensic reports.

He further said that all RPOs and DPOs should expedite the process of inspection of police stations and police offices of the districts under their jurisdiction and in the police station where the incident of death occurred while in custody, it should be checked when was the last inspection conducted by the Circle Officer and the officers responsible for delay in inspection should be held accountable.

He further said that serious crimes in any district of the province or major incidents should be reported to me by the RPO instead of the DPO, Special Branch or any other source. He further said that the master development plan of Qurban Police Lines should be finalized under the principle of “low cost, high output” in which the design and mapping work experience of police offices and newly constructed residential block should be finalized with the help of an expert architect, the work should be done very carefully so that the available resources can be used to the best of it’s ability.

He further said that an experienced consultant should be consulted in the preparation of master plan for construction of new residential block and offices while parking and traffic management of police offices and residential block should be given special consideration in the master plan under a comprehensive strategy. He further said that the planning work for upgradation and development of Qurban Police Lines should be completed as soon as possible so that practical steps could be taken for the completion of new designed projects.

He further said that in all the districts of the province, the officers and personnel of Punjab Police should wear uniforms as per the approved design while the badges of every rank hung with the uniforms should also be in accordance with the approved design. He further said that departmental action should not be delayed against the officers and personnel who wear uniforms and rank badges contrary to the approved design. He expressed these views while presiding the RPOs conference and chairing a meeting on Master Development Plan of Qurban Lines and Police Uniforms at Central Police Office here today.

