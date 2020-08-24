IG Punjab chaired video link conference to review security arrangements of Muharram at Central Police Office

August 24, 2020

Lahore, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said that four layered security must be provided to sensitive and central processions and Majalis during Muharram Ul Haram in all districts of the province whereas for security of mourners, walk thorough gates, metal detectors should be used for full-fledged search and monitoring through CCTV and Video Recording should also be arranged in this regard.

He directed to officers that timings of processions and majalis should be followed at any cost and search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be continued in the vicinity of sensitive imam bargahs, mourning sessions and Majalis whereas snipers should be deputed on roof tops of those buildings situated at the route of sensitive processions and Majalis and also deploy plain clothed commandos in Majalis and processions for security of mourners.

He further said that, for arising sense of protection among citizens, under supervision of senior officers, Dolphin, Traffic and other field formations shall undertake flag march in all districts whereas special focus should given on cleanliness and lights on places of Majalis and routes of mourning processions of muharram. He further added that, in Majalis of women, lady constables with lady volunteers should be appointed for security and checking. He moreover said that, implementation of Loudspeaker Act should be ensured at any cost and there should be no delay in taking actions against those involved in propagation of hatred based religious literature and Wall chalking depicting sectarian hate.

He directed to RPOs and DPOs to personally move into the field area for checking security arrangements of sensitive central processions and Majalis in their respective districts and regions and also brief the officials deputed over security about sensitivity of their duties in accordance with the current circumstances so that they may perform their duties with full commitment and diligence. These views were expressed by him when he was chairing and directing to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs through video link conference at Central Police Office today. On this occasion, all RPOs and DPOs via video link gave briefed about security arrangements of Muharram in their respective districts.

During the session, IG was briefed and told that during Muharram Ul Haram, despite security of Imam Bargahs and Majalis, security of sensitive mosques and religious worship places of other sects and religion have been increased and during Ashra Muharram, in all districts of the province, overall 9127 processions and 36464 Majalis are being conducted so for security duty of such processions, 202768 officers and officials whereas for security duty of Majalis 235185 officers and officials shall be deputed.

Likewise, 88129 police national volunteers, 17312 special police officials and 225186 volunteers shall also perform their duties. IG Punjab while directing to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs said that it should be keenly focused that, officials deputed over security of majalis and processions should not leave its position until unless the last mourner leaves the place of procession and Majalis.

IG Punjab directed to RPOs and DPOs that during muharram Ul Haram, strict implementation of Wall Chalking and Loudspeaker Act should be ensured whereas strict monitoring and supervision should be done for individuals listed in fourth schedule and defunct organisations. He moreover said that, police officers should keep close coordination with administration of imam bargahs and local peace committees and police officers besides offering their disties should take benefit from members of peace Committee so that there should be no negligence with respect to security arrangements.

He further emphasised that effective plan of traffic management should be implemented keeping in view timing hours of Majalis and processions so that there should be an uninterrupted flow of traffic during central processions especially on important roads on Yume Ashoor. Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai, Addl IG Special Branch Punjab, Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, Dig Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali, DIG IT Waqas Nazeer and AIG Operations Imran Kishwar with other officers were present in the session.

