IG Punjab distributed cash awards of around 11 lacs and certificates of appreciation to 56 officers and officials of Lahore Police for their excellent performance

Lahore, April 04, 2023 (PPI-OT):Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed the police force to perform their duties with full determination, sincerity and spirit of jihad for protection and service of lives and property of citizens. IG Punjab said that be a wall against those oppressors who attack the life, property and honour of aggrieved, orphans, widows and the weak and ensure strict legal action against such heartless anti-social elements. IG Punjab emphasised upon that no effort should be spared for taking such callous criminals to their end.

Dr. Usman Anwar said to listen to the problem of every person who comes to the police station with good manners and attention and to make a contact of sympathetic lawyer with victims of civil matters so that their problems can be resolved. IG Punjab said to provide help, support and guidance to the citizens suffering from difficulties and crimes because by solving the problems of the citizens with our power and authority we can make this world beautiful and the world hereafter.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that prizes of eight crores are being distributed to the best performing officers and personnel in all the districts of the province into phases and whoever will perform well will be encouraged at all levels. IG Punjab expressed these views while addressing the best performing officers and officials of Lahore Police in a ceremony organized at the Central Police Office today.

According to the details, Dr. Usman Anwar distributed awards and appreciation certificates worth about 11 lakhs to 56 officers and officials of Lahore Police in the ceremony held at the Central Police Office. In these teams, officers serving in CIA, Investigation and other fields were included.

Inspectors were given 30 thousand, Sub-Inspectors were given 25 thousand, ASIs were given 20 thousand, Head Constables were given 15 thousand while Constables were given 10,000 per person along with ceremonial certificates. IG Punjab awarded CIA team with cash reward and certificates of appreciation for arresting the murderer of retired SP Farhat Abbas.

Similarly, other officers and officials were also awarded for tracing and arresting the suspects of robbery, dacoity, murder, kidnapping and other serious incidents. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the awarded officers and officials to perform their duties more diligently, honesty and hard work. DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, AIG Admin Amara Athar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present on this occasion.

