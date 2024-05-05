IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Launches Free Transplant Program for Police Employees

Lahore, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has introduced a significant health initiative that resolves the longstanding issue of transplant expenses for police employees suffering from liver and kidney diseases. Through a new agreement with the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI), the Punjab Police will now cover 100% of the costs for transplant operations.

According to Punjab Police, this groundbreaking initiative includes covering all medical expenses related to transplant surgeries for affected police personnel. A recent example is the kidney transplant procedure for Constable Zafar Abbas Khan, which was fully funded under this program.

The police workforce has expressed deep gratitude towards IG Punjab for his leadership in enhancing the health welfare of the force. Dr. Anwar confirmed that all liver and kidney transplant operations under the PKLI agreement are free of charge for police employees, with any additional costs absorbed by the department. He also noted the successful completion of hepatitis B and C vaccinations and the implementation of comprehensive health screenings to better identify and treat serious illnesses among employees. Dr. Anwar reiterated the commitment of the Welfare Branch to support all police personnel facing health challenges.