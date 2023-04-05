IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar made a surprise visit to Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore, visited barracks and mess of lines and did Iftaar with the jawans

Lahore, April 05, 2023 (PPI-OT): Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that there is no difference between police command and constabulary, every possible welfare of the force is on top of my priorities. Dr. Usman Anwar said that police force especially constabulary is very close to my heart.

That’s why I keep in touch with them not only by telephone but also meet them whenever I get a chance to find out about their situation and problems. IG Punjab directed that refresher courses based on modern skills should be continued regularly for capacity building of personnel.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed SP Headquarters Qila Gujjar Singh to ensure monthly inspection of barracks and line mess. IG Punjab said that the menu of the police mess should be arranged according to the choice of the police jawans while healthy constructive activities for the jawans should also be continued regularly. He expressed these views today while talking to officers and jawans on the occasion of a surprise visit to Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. IG Punjab did iftaar with personnel at Police Lines Mess.

Dr. Usman Anwar visited barracks and mess of the lines and inquired about the food and other facilities provided to the jawans. IG Punjab directed that the quality of food should be further improved as per the rules of hygiene. IG Punjab also reviewed the living facilities of the jawans during the inspection of the barracks. He directed that quality facilities and training environment should be provided to the personnel living and under training in police lines.

