IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar’s notice of the alleged murder of a 7-year-old girl in Multan

Lahore, September 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of the alleged murder of a 7-year-old girl in Multan and has asked RPO Multan for a report on the incident. IG Punjab ordered the CPO Multan to form a special team for quick arrest of accused and said that the accused will be arrested and punished. IG Punjab directed that the senior officers should keep close contact with the family members of the girl and ensure justice to the family members on a priority basis.

