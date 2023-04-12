IG Punjab has fulfilled the long-standing demand of CTD personnel, service structure is ready for departmental promotions of CTD personnel

Lahore, April 12, 2023 (PPI-OT):Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has fulfilled the long-standing demand of officials serving in the Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) and signed the service structure for departmental promotions of CTD officials.

After the signature of IG Punjab, Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmed Sial has sent the new service structure to the Punjab government for approval. In a message issued to the police force, IG Punjab said that on the occasion of the visit to the CTD headquarters on Friday evening, the officials had talked about the problem of service structure, on which he gave the Additional IG CTD a deadline to prepare the service structure within this week.

The Additional IG CTD and his team have worked hard for 48 hours to prepare the proposal and under this new service structure, hundreds of posts from grade 14 to grade 19 have been proposed. Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmed Sial said that in the new service structure twelve seats of grade 14 have been increased to 320, six seats of grade 16 have been increased to 72 and three seats of grade 17 have been increased to 12. Addl IG CTD said that in the new service structure, 8 new posts of Grade 18 and 2 new posts of Additional Director in Grade 19 have been created.

In a message to the force, Dr. Usman Anwar further said that after the approval of the new service structure from the government, the process of departmental promotions in CTD will start immediately and every officer and official eligible for promotion according to merit and seniority will have the basic right of departmental promotion.

IG Punjab said that the role of CTD is key in eradicating terrorism from the country. IG Punjab said that there will be no hindrance in the promotions of CTD officials and in response to these promotions, the CTD department requires the employees to perform their duties with renewed enthusiasm. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the CTD officials should work harder than before and complete the task of eradicating terrorists, miscreants and their facilitators from the province.

Further, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presided over a video link meeting at the Central Police Office to review the performance of all protection centers in the province and ordered the AIG Admin to immediately resolve the problems faced by the protection center staff.

IG Punjab said that it is the joint responsibility of society and police to help and protect vulnerable citizens, homeless children, women victims of gender crimes and members of the transgender community.

IG Punjab said that protection centers established in all districts of the province should play an active role in serving and protecting the suffering humanity by doing unique work of community policing and providing relief to transgenders, homeless children and women victims of violence.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the homeless children should be transferred to safe places with the support of Child Protection Bureau, CARE Foundation and other organizations so that they can become useful citizens of the society by being equipped with good education. IG Punjab said that all possible legal and social support should be provided to women victims of domestic violence, harassment and gender crimes in collaboration with relevant institutions.

IG Punjab said that special homeless people suffering from mental problems should be entrusted to public and private institutions for treatment and rehabilitation so that their problems can be solved by providing timely medical assistance.

IG Punjab emphasized that steps should be taken to get rid of homeless children and youngsters from the scourge of drug addiction and Punjab Police should take joint measures in collaboration of institutions with which the MoU has been signed and rehabilitation work should be speeded up for protecting maximum children from the scourge of drugs.

In the video link meeting held at the Central Police Office, the in-charges and Victim Support Officers of all the protection centers of the province gave a briefing about their performance. DIG IT, Ahsan Younis, AIG Operations Punjab, Asad Ejaz Malhi, AIG Admin, Amara Athar, SSP Operations Lahore, Soheb Ashraf, SP Amara Shirazi and other focal persons of protection centers were present in the meeting.

