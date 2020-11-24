IG Punjab Inam Ghani ordered all the officers and officials of executive staff to wear uniforms while on duty

Lahore, November 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has ordered all officers and personnel of the executive staff in central police office and all field formations and sections to wear uniforms while on duty. He further said that the strict compliance of uniform is an important part of the discipline force and it is the responsibility of all command officers to ensure compliance with it therefore all unit chiefs, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs ensure implementation of uniform SOP by their subordinate staff at any cost and never delay departmental action against violators in this regard.

On the direction of IG Punjab, DIG Headquarters has sent a letter to Additional IGs including CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs and other concerned officers in which it has been further directed that only Officers and personnel posted in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Investigation Punjab and Safe City Authority are exempted from wearing uniforms while executive staff working in all other units, offices and departments must wear uniforms and ensure the compliance with true letter and spirit.

