IG Punjab Inspects Police Infrastructure Upgrades in Lahore’s Model Town

Lahore, Dr. Usman Anwar, the Inspector General of Police for Punjab, recently visited the Special Initiative Police Station and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) office in Model Town to assess the progress of ongoing renovation and construction projects.

According to Punjab Police, Dr. Anwar was accompanied by several senior officials, including DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran and SP Model Town Ahmad Zunair Cheema. The visit focused on evaluating the timely completion of these critical infrastructure upgrades, which are intended to bolster the capabilities and efficiency of the police force in Lahore.

During his inspection, Dr. Anwar reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to modernizing police facilities with smart policing technologies and infrastructure improvements. He highlighted these developments as essential for enhancing the quality of public service delivery. The IG directed the supervisory officers to ensure that the remaining work is completed swiftly and to the highest standards, aligning with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a more effective and technologically equipped police force.