IG Punjab issued directions to IAB branch regarding quick resolution of complaints against police submitted by the citizens

July 27, 2020

Lahore, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that open court at central police office on daily basis which was postponed due to corona pandemic should be held and started immediately and in this regard AIG complaints has been directed to hear the problems of citizens coming to open courts by ensuring all SOPs with respect to prevention of Corona virus and also submit weekly based progress report. He further said that it is top priority of Punjab Police to compensate the complaints related with police by the citizens and for this purpose, system of self accountability has a cardinal value for improving overall performance of force despite resolution of complaints of citizens.

He further said that process of inspection of model police stations and police offices in all the districts should be conducted minutely and with full commitment and inspection should be undertaken by keeping in view the 34 SOPs with respect to inspection and also submits detailed report to him with respect to implementation of every point on monthly basis. These views were expressed by him when he was directing to officers in a session held at central police office today.

During the session, Addl IG Internal accountability branch Azhar Hameed Khokhar presented a report containing inspection of different districts and told that teams of IAB conducted inspection of around 341 offices and police stations from 1st January to 30th June across the province whereas 234 inquires have been undertaken in all regions of the province including Lahore, among these inquiries, 167 have been completed and 67 are under process. He further told that 59 out of 66 complaints received through Chief Minister office has been resolved whereas 07 complaints are further investigated for the facts whereas 155 out of 179 complaints sent by IG Punjab has been resolved and 24 complaints are under investigation for facts.

During the session it was further told that recommendations for taking actions against 56 DSPs and 94 SHOs have been sent to respective RPOs and DPOs for their negligence of not reaching at the spot of heinous crimes, non registration of Zimnis and violation of different SOPs. IG Punjab directed to officers that discipline matrix should be ensured to be followed in the process of punishment and reward and punishments should be awarded against those who committed negligence in accordance with the SOPs.

He further said that inspection and monitoring of all projects and offices should be continued for improving performance of force and for making professional objectives more transparent. He also directed officers to move into field by themselves and examine the working of offices and police stations for resolution of public issues. In the session, Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG IAB Imran Mehmud, AIG Inquiries Umar Farooq Salamat, AIG complaints Muhammad Naveed along with other officers were present.

