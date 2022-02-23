IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and additional IG south Punjab captain Zafar Iqbal Awan visited various police offices at Multan, laid the foundation stone of CPO complex building

Lahore, February 23, 2022 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that best services should be provided to common citizens in all offices including police stations. He said that to provide relief and immediate assistance to the citizen is our first priority. He directed that all the ongoing projects should be completed within the stipulated timeline.

He expressed these views while talking to officers on visit to various police projects in Multan, today. According to details, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan along with Additional IG South Punjab Captain R Zafar Iqbal Awan visited various police offices and laid the foundation stone of CPO Complex building in Police Line Multan.

The construction of the project will cost Rs 409 million. IG Punjab also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Seattle Marie Police Station at a cost of Rs. 112 million. IG Punjab and Additional IG South Punjab visited the police station building and reviewed the available facilities. IG Punjab also visited the site of new office of Central Police Office South Punjab and the office of Additional IG South Punjab. RPO Multan Javed Akbar Riaz and CPO Multan Khurram Shehzad were also present on the occasion.

