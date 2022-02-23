IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on murder of father and son by firing in Gujarat, IG sought report from RPO Gujranwala

Lahore, February 23, 2022 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which a father and son were killed in a firing incident in Gujarat and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. Ordered strict legal action. IG Punjab directed the DPO Gujarat to keep in close touch with the affected families and ensure that justice be provided to the bereaved families on priority basis.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk