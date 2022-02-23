IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on murder of father and son by firing in Gujarat, IG sought report from RPO Gujranwala

English General Official News
PPI News Agency

Lahore, February 23, 2022 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which a father and son were killed in a firing incident in Gujarat and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. Ordered strict legal action. IG Punjab directed the DPO Gujarat to keep in close touch with the affected families and ensure that justice be provided to the bereaved families on priority basis.

For more information, contact:
Punjab Police
Punjab Police Computer Bureau,
5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),
Punjab, Lahore
Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013
Fax: +92-42-99213012
Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk
Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk

Related Posts

Met Office forecasts cold, dry weather

PR Distribution

Weather Forecast

PPI News Agency

Afghan Foreign Ministry confirms recovery of a body with the service card of SP Mr. Tahir Khan Dawar

User2