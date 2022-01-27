IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan inaugurated School of Public Disorder and Riot Control at Police Training College Chung

Lahore, January 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Punjab Police is increasing the capacity of the force to deal effectively with violent protests and arson sieges so that human lives, public and private properties could be protected during sit-ins and violent demonstrations. He said that Anti-Riot Short Course of Police Officers and Personnel is essential for controlling violent protests and in view of this, School of Public Disorder and Riot Control has been set up at Police Training College, Chung, Lahore where all the regions of the province and District officers and officials will be phased out.

He said that the first batch of anti-riots trainees included lady police officers and personnel and the aim of imparting anti-riots training to the ladies police personnel was to better handle the female protesters. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in the anti-riots training course, officers and personnel have been specially trained to disperse the mob in modern ways including use of non-lethal weapons. Anti-riots force is a unique force adapted to modern requirements to deal with violent protesters.

IG Punjab said that refresher courses are being conducted in all the police training institutes to enhance the capacity of force. He said that participation of officers and personnel of every rank and unit is mandatory in these modern training refresher courses. He said that peaceful protest is a constitutional right of every citizen but under the guise of protest public and private property and vandalism cannot be allowed in any case. He expressed these views while addressing the officers and personnel at the passing out parade held on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the first anti-riots course at Police Training College, Chung, Lahore today.

Commandant Training College Chung Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman told IG Punjab that 200 officers and personnel from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi ranges have participated in the modern training course and master trainers trained from friendly country Turkey imparted them training. Officers and personnel who completed the training on the occasion also gave a practical demonstration to control the violent protesters and controlled the crowd by making non-lethal weapons and field formations in various protest situations.

On the occasion of inauguration of School of Public Disorder and Riot Control, Commandant Chung Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman also briefed IG Punjab about the facilities available in the modern training school. At the end of the passing out parade, IG Punjab examined Anti-Riot kits and modern equipments. Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed presented a commemorative souvenir to IG Punjab. On this occasion CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Welfare, Additional IG Investigation, Additional IG Logistics, Commandant Elite Force Commandant Police Training College Chung, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Training, DIG Welfare, DIG Operations, DIG R and D, DIG Investigation along with other officers were also present.

