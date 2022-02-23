IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan met with senior officers of Multan Police and district administration at Multan Police officer mess

Lahore, February 23, 2022 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan met with senior officers of Multan police and district administration at Multan Police Officer Mess, here today. RPO Multan, Commissioner Multan, Deputy Commissioner Multan and CPO Multan were present in the meeting.

The IG Punjab directed to take special measures to solve the traffic problems faced by the citizens in Multan city and said that a permanent solution to the traffic problems should be worked out under a comprehensive strategy. IG Punjab said that an awareness campaign should be launched in collaboration with the district administration on awareness of traffic rules, prevention of one wheeling and aerial firing in private and public educational institutions.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that a special campaign should be launched in collaboration with the district administration against the prevention of kite flying and beggary. IG Punjab further said that effective coordination of police and district administration is essential for prevention of crime. Important issues of other districts of Multan division were also discussed during the meeting.

