IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan orders dismissal of police constable Bilal Ahmed involved in recruitment fraud

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued an order dismissing police constable Bilal Ahmed involved in recruitment fraud. IG Punjab has also directed CCPO Lahore to take departmental and legal action against Constable Bilal Ahmed.

According to details, Constable Bilal Ahmed was arrested by anti-corruption team from Qila Gujar Singh Lahore. The sacked constable had extorted money from citizens in Jhelum and Lahore in exchange for a job in a government department.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that officers and officials involved in abuse of power and illegal activities do not deserve any sympathy. Due to such negative elements, Punjab Police is facing criticism. He said that such black sheep would be taken out by the police department.

