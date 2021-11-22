IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan orders dismissal of police personnel involved in truck dacoity in Toba Tek Singh 

Lahore, November 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan issued dismissal orders of police personnel involved in truck dacoity incident at Toba Tek Singh and directed to take strict departmental and legal action against the said personnel without any delay.

He took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from RPO Faisalabad. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that strict legal action should be taken by registering a case of incident and rest of the personnel should also be arrested after investigating the arrested constable as early as possible. He further said that strict legal action should be taken against the two arrested accused.

Giving instructions, IG Punjab said that if any officer or official is found involved in criminal activities or facilitator of criminals, departmental and legal action should be taken against him under zero tolerance. He said that black sheep involved in corruption, abuse of power or illegal activities have no place in police department and they should be expelled from department under internal accountability. IGP further directed RPO Faisalabad to hand over stolen truck and all belongings to original owners under his supervision and take the case to a logical conclusion as soon as possible.

