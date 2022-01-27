IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan takes notice on death of a journalist by firing on his car near Shimla Pahari Press Club

Lahore, January 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident of killing of private TV channel journalist (Crime Beat Reporter) Hasnain Shah by firing on a car outside Shimla Pahari Press Club and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab directed to ensure arrest of accused with the help of Safe City cameras at the soonest.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed DIG Investigation Lahore to investigate the incident and ensure justice for the family of the slain journalist. IG Punjab expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Hasnain Shah. IG Punjab directed the officers of Lahore police to keep in close touch with the family of Hasnain Shah and use all available resources to provide them justice. DIG Investigation and DIG operations Lahore visited Press Club Lahore and met the family of the slain journalist.

