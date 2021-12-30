IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan takes notice on finding dead body of 7-year-old boy in sack in the area of Ayman Abad at Gujranwala

PPI News Agency

Lahore, December 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on incident of finding the dead body of a 7-year-old boy in a sack in Ayman Abad area of Gujranwala and sought a report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala.

IG Punjab directed CPO Gujranwala to conduct post-mortem examination of the child’s body on scientific basis and to trace and arrest the ruthless accused involved in the abduction and murder of the child forthwith. IG Punjab directed that an investigation be carried out keeping in view every aspect of the incident. He said that cruel individuals who kill innocent children do not deserve any sympathy.

He further directed CPO Gujranwala to investigate the incident under his supervision and arrest the culprits as soon as possible and get them sentenced severely. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that close contact should be maintained with the family of the slain child and they should be provided justice without delay.

