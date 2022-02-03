IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan takes notice on killing of three persons in Chunian, Kasur

Lahore, February 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on the incident of killing of three persons in Kunganpur area of Chunian Kasur and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura region. IG Punjab directed DPO Kasur to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and take strict legal action and ensure justice to the families on priority basis.

Under the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf visited the scene of killing of three persons as a result of firing on old enmity between two groups in area of Kunganpur. Crime scene unit and forensic teams were called upon to gather evidence from the scene. DPO was accompanied by SP Investigation Kamran Asghar and DSP Chunian. DPO Kasur said that special teams have been formed under the leadership of SP Investigation for the arrest of the accused.

