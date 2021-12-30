IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice on incident of illegal detention of a citizen in Muridwala area of Faisalabad 

Lahore, December 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on incident of illegal detention of a citizen in Muridwala area of Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad. IG Punjab has ordered to register a case against SHO Muridwala for illegal detention of a citizen. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that strict legal action should be taken after investigating all aspects of the incident. According to details, CPO Faisalabad had suspended SHO Muridwala yesterday after receiving information about the incident.

IG Punjab directed that violation of powers and illegal detention is not acceptable in any case and immediate action should be taken against those responsible for such incidents. He further said that black sheep have no place in Punjab police as these negative elements tarnish the image of entire force by their activities. IG Punjab said that no officer or official involved in such incidents would be allowed to remain a part of the police force.

