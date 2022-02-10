IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice on murder of nephew of Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami in Muzaffargarh 

Lahore, February 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of nephew of Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan. Orders have been issued to form special teams for the arrest of the accused and to maintain close contact with the family of the deceased. IG Punjab has also issued orders to arrest the accused and punish them by using all available resources to provide justice to the family of the deceased.

