IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan visited Gujranwala region, inaugurated several projects and presided over important meetings 

Lahore, February 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that concrete steps should be taken to eradicate organized crime in Gujranwala regions by using all available resources including effective use of modern technology.

He said that delay in registration of FIR and corruption is not tolerated in any case, those who tarnish the image of police will be expelled from the department. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the ongoing operations for arresting habitual criminals, proclaimed offenders and professional gangs should be further intensified.

IG Punjab directed that the system of investigation should be improved, officers should make surprise visits to police stations and hold open courts regularly. He said that zero tolerance should be adopted in cases of violence and abuse against women and children and the culprits involved in such incidents should be punished.

He directed that the police force should perform its duties with utmost diligence, dedication and passion to serve the people for the protection of life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace in the society.

He directed that immediate relief should be provided to the poor citizens, senior citizens and women by resolving their issues on priority basis and in this regard supervisory officers should play their commanding role more efficiently. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that enhancing the capability of the force and the best welfare of the families of the martyrs is one of my top priorities and we will continue to use all available resources in this regard on priority basis.

He said that steps are being taken on priority basis for the upgradation of police stations and modern facilities and resources are being provided to police stations in all the districts of the province to improve the working of police stations and facilitate service delivery to the citizens.

He expressed these views when presiding over the meetings on his visit to RPO Office Gujranwala and Gujarat. RPO Gujranwala briefed IG Punjab about the law and order situation in the region and the latest situation regarding the investigation into the Sialkot tragedy.

IG Punjab’s visit started with arrival in Gujarat – Upon arrival in Gujarat, a well-armed contingent of police saluted IG Punjab. IG Punjab distributed gifts among the children of martyrs and laid flowers at the memorial and prayed for their higher ranks. IG Punjab laid the foundation stone of Police Welfare Hospital Gujrat to be constructed on 11 kanals while DPO Gujarat briefed IG Punjab about the construction of the hospital.

IG Punjab also laid the foundation stone of Gujarat Police Ladies Hostel where Lady Police personnel will be able to stay. IG Punjab visited the DPO office and inaugurated the newly constructed Mangwal Police Station building. Deputy Commissioner Gujarat and other district officers of Punjab Police were also present on the occasion.

In Gujranwala, IG Punjab inspected Ghakhar, a model police station set up under Special Police Initiatives, and reviewed the Ghakhar Smart City project, set up under a public-private partnership.

IG Punjab appreciated the efforts of the Ghakhar business community for their exemplary cooperation with the police. IG Punjab addressed the police personnel at the police court and listened to the problems of the personnel and issued instructions on the spot for their solution. IG Punjab also visited the Ashraf Marth Shaheed District Police Line and laid the foundation stone of the new Martyrs’ Memorial Building.

IG Punjab reviewed the development work in the police line and visited the site of Police Service Center and Police Welfare Hospital. IG Punjab met the families of the police martyrs in the police line after which he presided over a meeting at the RPO office on the functioning of all the districts of Gujranwala region.

RPO Gujranwala Imran Ahmar briefed IG Punjab on the performance of the region. IG Punjab appreciated the performance of officers who performed well in Gujranwala regions. The meeting was also attended by CPO Gujranwala and DPOs of Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and other police officers.

