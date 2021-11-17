IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan visits various branches, canteen and parking area in central police office 

Lahore, November 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that welfare of police personnel is our prime priority and all possible facilities should be ensured in offices with best environment. He said that the quality of food at CPO canteen should be improved in accordance with prescribed hygienic standards.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan visited kitchen of CPO canteen and inquired from officials about quality of food. He said that regular marking of parking area for vehicles should be ensured in CPO office to reduce parking problems and enhance parking capacity.

The provincial police chief directed that campaign of saplings plantation should be carried out in all police offices including Central Police Office. IGP also laid emphasis on beautification of lawn be completed in time. Rao Sardar Ali Khan while appreciating the performance of CPO security personnel said that security personnel are our real heroes and provision of facilities must be ensured to them without any delay.

He further said that Punjab Police is a disciplined force and no compromise will be tolerated on disciplinary matters. He expressed these views while talking to officers during a visit to various branches, canteen and parking area at the Central Police Office here today.

AIG Admin briefed IG Punjab about the welfare of police personnel and various developmental projects in CPO. IGP Punjab directed that all the projects related to the welfare of personnel should be completed with effective supervision as soon as possible. He expressed dissatisfaction over lack of proper cleaning arrangements in washroom adjacent to the canteen and directed for its improvement.

