IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan’s concrete steps / gradual reduction of crime in Punjab

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Strict measures are being taken on priority basis against anti-social elements in all districts of the province due to which a significant reduction in crime graph has been recorded. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that in the last four months of the year 2021, there has been a clear reduction of up to 44% in crime incidents (Crimes against Persons and Crime against Property) and Emergency 15 call record data highlighted a significant decrease in crime graph.

He said that it has been ensured that the cases pending in previous months, the registration of cases of these old cases in the four months from September to December has also been ensured. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 56087 incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom were reported in Punjab during September after which the call rate of such crimes started is gradually decreasing and 29479 incidents were reported in December.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that in the last four months, the number of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom cases in Punjab has come down by 48%. In Punjab, 23162 incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity were reported during September while 14819 incidents were reported in December.

Giving details of 15 call data in the provincial capital Lahore, the Punjab Police spokesman said that the incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom have decreased by 44% in the last four months in the provincial capital Lahore.

He said that 13750 incidents of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping for ransom were reported in Lahore in September 2021 while 7383 incidents were reported in December. Regarding details of anti-crime property in Lahore, spokesperson of Punjab Police said that in the last four months, incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity have been reported in Lahore by 40% reduction.

In the provincial capital, 6,087 incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity were reported in September 2021 while 3,759 incidents were reported in December. Spokesperson Punjab Police further said that on the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, free registration of crime in Punjab is being ensured and workout rate of cases is also being improved.

He expressed that registration of cases is helping to eliminate organized crime. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that strict action is being taken against those who delay the registration of FIRs across the province.

