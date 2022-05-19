IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan’s notice on killing of 3 persons by firing in Khushab on land dispute 

Lahore, May 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which three persons were killed in a land dispute in Khushab and demanded a report from RPO Sargodha. IG Punjab directed DPO Khushab to conduct the investigation of the incident under personal supervision and said that special teams should be formed for immediate arrest of the accused.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that the provision of justice to the families of the slain would be ensured on priority basis. According to details, DPO Khushab Asad Ijaz Malhi visited the hospital and enquired the injured. He said that PFSA and Crime Scene Unit have collected evidence from the crime scene and processing the case on solid evidence, the accused will be arrested soon.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk